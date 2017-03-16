Librarians at Denver Central Library trained to treat heroin overdoses

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drug busts in parts of the metro area
-
Gunman wanted for shooting on a busy street
-
Illegal pot bust
-
Westminster home hit by stray bullet
-
The Rockies' plan to get into the real estate business
-
VERIFY: Is there an active volcano in Colorado?
-
Aurora won't return longtime family pet
-
Young Boy Killed After Snow Tunnel Collapse
-
CSU student missing off coast of Florida
-
DPS plans to change disciplinary practices
More Stories
-
20-year-old Thornton twins need kidney transplantsMar 16, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
-
Student arrested for bringing gun to Bear Creek HSMar 16, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Thousands of illegal marijuana plants seized along…Mar 16, 2017, 7:51 a.m.