Life with a stutter, in his own words

Jonathan Pomerantz

DENVER - Next's search for interesting Coloradans, who you otherwise might not meet, has led us to remote corners of our state, as well as to people who happened to find themselves isolated for one reason or another.

Jonathan is a man with a powerful voice, and powerful message.

He moved from Texas to Fort Collins in 2014 for a job with Noble Energy. He now works out of Denver, where he's also involved in the local chapter of the National Stuttering Association chapter.

Jonathan has stuttered for as long as he's been able to speak, and he never lets it stop him from reaching his goals.

Take a listen to his words in the video above.

