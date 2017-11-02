Littleton principal who was paralyzed walks to surprise the people who helped her

Courtesy: Allyson Mallory

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - A Littleton principal who became paralyzed last December walked Wednesday night, with the help of a walker, to surprise ski patrol crews.

These are the same crews that helped Allyson Mallory after a snowboarding accident at Keystone's Area 51.

A broken back left the Ralph Moody Elementary principal paralyzed from the waist down.

RELATED: Littleton principal determined to walk again

Since then, she's been working tirelessly to walk again through physical therapy.

In February, Mallory took her first step with the help of a robot. She even started driving the same month.

In May, she went back to work.

And in November, Mallory was able to walk with just the help of a walker, in front of the people who helped her.

Courtesy: Allyson Mallory

The Littleton principal said she was nervous when she walking up to the podium. It was her first time using the walker on carpet.

Her next goal is to move from the walker to crutches. She also plans to monoski at her first trip back this winter.

© 2017 KUSA-TV