Littleton server stiffed on $140 bill

KUSA - An $140 tab -- and no tip.

If you've ever been a server in your life, you know exactly how frustrating this situation can be.

On Facebook, a server in Littleton described the busy night and the physically demanding job, then posted the tab showing $139.43 paid with two zeros written on the tip line.

Servers make less than minimum wage, so she says this impacts her livelihood.

"It happens too often and I don't think people realize that that's actually what we're supporting ourselves, supporting our family, and taking care of our bills and everything with," the woman who didn't want to be named said. "I had 80 hours on my last paycheck and it was about $200. Bringing home $400 if that in a paycheck a month...that's not a lot."

She plans on talking to her boss.

