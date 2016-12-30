Looking back at prohibition, 100 years later

First alcohol seizure in Ouray, Colorado, May 7, 1916. Courtesy: History Center Colorado

KUSA - These days, Coloradans fight to buy alcohol in more places. A hundred years ago, you had to fight just to find alcohol.

In the days of prohibition, it wasn't easy.

Next got ahold of some photos from the History Colorado Center showing alcohol seizures and raids in 1916.

Still raid in Denver, Colorado, October 25, 1927. Courtesy: History Center Colorado

Colorado made the decision to go dry while all the surrounding states kept their wells running. You can guess what happened next - bootleggers started bringing in booze from other states.

History Colorado's director of research says they would disguise it as barrels of olive oil or hid it in crates of salad dressing.

Others just decided to brew their own at home since it was only illegal to sell and buy.

Prohibition ended in Colorado in 1933.

