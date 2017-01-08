Louisville's Blue Parrot restaurant will close

LOUISVILLE, COLO. - The restaurant that boasts itself as Colorado’s oldest Italian restaurant will close its doors soon, the owner told our Next team on Sunday.

We got a bunch of tips about it from people who love the the 98-year-old restaurant. The owner confirmed it by phone, but didn’t give a time table.

The local newspaper in Louisville has extensively reported on financial problems at the Blue Parrot, including that the restaurant has spent several of the last few years in the red.

The restaurant was remodeled a bit in 2013, according to another report. The city of Louisville also pitched in some financial assistance.

Employees were informed about the closure Sunday.

The owner said the restaurant is still trying to find help for its final weeks as they expect a big crowd.

Share your memories of the Blue Parrot with us. Either head to our Facebook page, email us at next@9news.com or Tweet us with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)