Loveland's super-sized free library

LOVELAND, COLO. - The closest public library to Larkspur, Colorado is 10 miles away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your literary fix in the town of less than 200 people.

The Free Book Exchange on Spruce Mountain Road is stocked with more than 5,000 volumes. Fiction, self-help, children’s books, do-it-yourself - they’re all managed by sister-in-laws Krystine and Cindy Cramer.

“It’s very rare that people come in and don’t find something,” said Krystine.

The Exchange has been open for a year, but the Cramers took it over last spring.

“It’s a rare luxury for the town,” said Cindy.

Their free book operation is open every Saturday. On average, they give out 80 books per weekend.

“It has a library atmosphere, but at the same time it’s not a library atmosphere. It’s a neighborhood atmosphere,” said Krystine.

Krystine and Cindy are planning to add three more shelves to the Free Book Exchange. They’ve got 2,000 books in storage ready for them.

Sometimes, the Cramers will even give away books from their personal collections.

“It’s better to share them with the community,” they both said.



