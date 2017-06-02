KUSA
Mac left Betty behind in WWII, but they'll always be inseparable

Mac and Bette have been married 72 years and counting.

Kyle Clark, Chris Hansen , KUSA 8:26 PM. MDT June 02, 2017

KUSA - All the veterans aboard a recent Rocky Mountain Honor Flight to Washington had war stories.

Their life stories are also worth hearing, while we still have the opportunity.

Mac McClure, who lives in Lakewood, left his sweetheart Betty behind when he enlisted for World War II. Decades later, their relationship is one that knows no distance -- it stretches across the world, and now, across the street.

Kyle Clark and photojournalist Chris Hansen told their love story. Watch it in the video above.

Mac and Betty are part of 9NEWS' special report, Far From Home: The Rocky Mountain Honor flight. The special is the work of Chris. Far From Home airs Saturday night at 9:30, on Channel 20.

