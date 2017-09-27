Man invents a new 'hat' to get up close and personal with hummingbirds

WESTCLIFFE - The house on Pine Cone Lane in Westcliffe is less summer getaway and more summer camp.

John Creed has brought his childhood friends here for years to walk the slack line, play ladderball, hike and hang out.

And now, John’s adult summer camp has a new activity: birdwatching.

“I just figured out a way to make something that would work and here we are,” Creed said.

Creed’s cabin has always been swarmed with hummingbirds. While they were fun to watch from afar, John wanted a closer look.

“I saw a thing on TV...a little documentary about them which was really interesting...but they had really up close slo-mo pictures and I wondered how you could get up that close,” he said.



He did a little research and found a few pictures of a new kind of hummingbird viewer. He calls it the “Hummviewer.”



It consists of a welding mask, some fake flowers, and rubber tubing. He glues the fake flowers onto the welding mask and fills the tubes in the middle with homemade nectar.

He says the birds were instantly attracted.

“They look at you too...they come up and look and say 'hey is this okay?'” he said.

John and his friends sit on the deck for hours, watching the hummingbirds swoop in to eat all afternoon.

“It's a personal humming bird experience... have you every had an experience with a humming bird? I have," Creed said.

He is thinking about selling his product. If you’re interested, you can e-mail him at hummviewer@gmail.com.

