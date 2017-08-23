Man stuck in Wyoming eclipse traffic gets out of car to relieve himself, then traffic starts moving

Nature called thousands of people to Wyoming over the weekend to view the solar eclipse.

And as those thousands of people made their way back home, nature called for one man during the drive.

On their way to Colorado on Monday afternoon, The Wulf family, from Denver, found themselves in a traffic jam on I-25 in Wyoming.

It was there, as they waited in a line of stalled vehicles, they noticed a man get out of his car to relieve himself.

And then traffic started moving again.

The guy had to run to catch his car after the post-eclipse traffic started moving away.

The Wulf family encouraged him - "Run, Forrest, run!"

The man thanked them.

You can watch it all in the video above.

And kudos to Next viewer Jim Burness, with the best comment on this: "Two conflicting examples of 'when you gotta go, you gotta go.'"

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV