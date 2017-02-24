Maria Mosina's last season with Colorado Ballet

Maria Mosina (Photo: Herbst, Anne)

DENVER - Maria Mosina has been a fixture in Denver arts community for 21 years. But most people have probably never heard her speak.

“I started to prepare myself as a professional dancer when I was 10 years old, and I knew I’d be a professional dancer since then,” said Mosina, who has been a principal dancer with the Colorado Ballet for 21 years. “Every night when I’m ready to go to bed, and I am like, ‘God, I’m so lucky that I’m still able to do what I’m passionate about.’”

Mosina has danced professionally for 26 years, most of them in Denver, and has decided that this is her last season with the Colorado Ballet.

“I feel comfortable, you know,” Mosina said. “It’s the way it’s supposed to be--everything in our life, you know, comes to an end.”

Maria Mosina (Photo: Herbst, Anne)

Colorado Ballet’s artistic director, Gil Boggs, said Mosina has helped put Colorado Ballet on the map.

“When I got to Colorado ballet and she was here and one of the dancers I felt very blessed,” Boggs said. “It helped develop an audience--she has quite a following here in Denver--and it contributed to people wanting to come to the ballet.”

Boggs describes her as intense. That’s not a word Mosina will disagree with.

“I know that if I wanted to do something, I will do it sooner or later,” Mosina said.

Another passion of Mosina’s is her daughter, Sofia.

“I hope that I’m a good mom for my daughter,” Mosina said. “It’s also a very important part of my life that I’m a normal mom. I have a beautiful daughter that I’m trying to give her everything that I can.”

Mosina will be honored at her last performance at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House this Sunday, Feb. 26th at 2 p.m. Past dance partners, mentors and staff she’s worked with over the years will be there to congratulate her.

There are still tickets available for the 2017 Ballet MasterWorks this weekend, Feb. 24-26. For more information, go to the Colorado Ballet’s website.

(© 2017 KUSA)