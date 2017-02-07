Maybe Greeley doesn't smell as badly as people say

(Via Facebook)

GREELEY, COLO. - Is the "smell" in Greeley just stuff of urban legends these days?

The city's had an odor hotline since 1997, and it's coming off its slowest year.

Greeley city employees are dispatched to check out reports of all variety of stank, using a fancy device called a "nasal ranger."

The first year, the hotline got 650 complaints, but 20 years later there's a record low of four calls. Four calls in all of 2016.



The city says there have been "improvements in odor generators," as in the agricultural industries that fuel the economy are finding ways of winning without turning noses.

"Greeley has less odiferous situations than it has in the past, and that's the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people.... People who've been here for a while certainly know that things have changed," said Brad Mueller, with the city.

Greeley is quick to point out, and accurately, that the strongest odors, "the smell of money" ones, waft in from outside city limits.

