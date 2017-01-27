Mayor Hancock: Let Washington call Denver 'whatever they want'

DENVER - If President Trump is going to defund sanctuary cities -- cities that harbor people that are in the United States illegally -- his administration will first need to define the term.

Conservatives use it pejoratively. Now liberals are using it proudly. The law doesn't use the term at all.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock defiantly told critics on Friday that people can call Denver whatever they want, but this city isn't changing the way it treats the people living here, including the people living here illegally.

"If being a sanctuary city means that we value taking care of one another, and welcoming refugees and immigrants, then I welcome the title. If being a sanctuary city means families and young dreamers live with hope and not fear, then Washington can label us whatever they want," Hancock said in a video posted to his Facebook page on Friday.

It's important to note that Mayor Hancock is not suggesting that Denver formally adopts the title of "sanctuary city," as others have done.

Republican Congressman Mike Coffman suggested Thursday that those cities should be defunded.

Prior Supreme Court rulings suggest the Trump administration may have difficulty doing that.



