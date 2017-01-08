Mayor Hogan knows Aurora has a perception issue

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan

The Aurora Mall has racked up negative headlines for decades.

There's been violence, allegations of racism by mall staff, and most recently, a series of fights the night after Christmas that forced police to evacuate the mall and make arrests.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan says the mall's reputation is unfair, but that doesn't mean he's happy. He believes the city needs to tackle not only the perception of Aurora Mall, as he calls it, but the city itself.

"The people who live in Aurora like it, love it, feel a connection with community, feel a connection with the schools. They know their neighbors. They're happy," Hogan said, in an interview with Next. "It's just everybody else who doesn't believe that."

The reputation is something he believes the city just has to deal with right now. He compares the Town Center at Aurora to the 16th Street Mall, saying there have been far more incidents at Downtown Denver's hotspot than at Aurora's mall, but he wants to do better.

"If there was knowledge that (fights the day after Christmas were) happening and had been happening for several years now, in malls across the country, we should have known it," he says.

Hogan does say he's proud of the diversity in his city, and it's the mall represents and serves his community.

Interestingly, he added that any conversation about the mall should include a conversation about the future of it. We should be aware that it could be replaced within five to 10 years by businesses or homes.

