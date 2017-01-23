Mayor of Greeley briefly kicked out of Northern Colorado basketball game

The Mayor of Greeley has spent his life around government and politics, so he knows a lot about the art of argument. But in his career, what happened over the weekend has never happened before.

Mayor Tom Norton was ejected from the University of Northern Colorado men's basketball game on Saturday for arguing with the ref.

He, like many other the other fans at the game, didn't think a foul call was correct, but he was a bit more vocal than other fans. Shortly after standing up, the referee gave Norton the stink eye, and the security guard came up and told him that the ref wanted Norton gone from the game.

"I was being the typical obnoxious Bear fan. I was yelling at the referee because I thought they made a terrible call, and of course I have court-side seats, so I was standing up next to my seats there. The referee seemed to be a little sensitive," Norton told Next via Skype. "I said, 'Go look at the tape. Check out the recording.' That's all I said. No choice words. I never swore a bit, and I never called him any names."

Norton was also the the former head of the Colorado Department of Transportation, and also a state senator.

"When I was in the Senate, I could stand at the podium and argue. Of course I was president of the Senate, so I could make other people sit down, so I wasn't quite used to this routine," he said.

Despite all that, Norton told us he knows the ref has the most important job in the game.

After security chatted with him in the hall and realized he'd calmed down, they let him back in, and let him watch the rest of the fame from higher up in the stands.

Webster State ended up winning over UNC, 74-69.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)