KUSA - President Trump spent a good deal of his campaign and his first days in office promising the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

Most estimates suggest that, at the very least, any replacement of the ACA could still dramatically decrease the number of people enrolled on Medicaid -- government health coverage for the poor -- especially those who received added benefits due to the expansion that happened in many states as part of Obamacare.

The ACA provided an incentive to states to expand the program because the federal government paid for 100 percent of the initial expansion and promised to pay 90 percent of the cost going forward.

More than 1.34 million Coloradans currently receive Medicaid benefits, and at least 407,000 of those are covered by Medicaid because of the expansion, according to state officials who run the program.

The Medicaid expansion increased the number of people who qualified for Medicaid by increasing the income levels of those adults eligible to enroll and in Colorado added a new category of people allowed to enroll: adults without children.

In 20 counties across the state, including Denver, more than 9 percent of the population enrolled in Medicaid during the last fiscal year due to the expansion. More are expected to continue to enroll, pending policy change under the Trump Administration.

And yet, data maintained by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing suggest that most of the counties with the greatest Medicaid expansion participation are the same counties that strongly supported Trump in the election.

In fact, Trump won 14 of the top 20 counties with the highest portion of Medicaid expansion. However – four of the top five counties, which recorded Medicaid expansion participation of 13 percent or more – voted for Hillary Clinton.

To allow you to see the full data and compare the election results to Medicaid expansion, we made the interactive maps below:

The Affordable Care Act was not the only hot-button issue in this campaign, and there could be a variety of other reasons that beneficiaries of the expansion may have voted for a candidate who promised to repeal our current healthcare.

