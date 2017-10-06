This conference deals with Bigfoot, UFOs, missing people and cattle mutilations

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Hundreds of people will gather for the next few days to talk about the unusual and the unexplainable.

Colorado's first ever Mile High Mystery Conference started on Friday morning at Crowne Plaza Hotel near Denver International Airport.

Experts on topics like Bigfoot, missing people, UFO's, and animal mutilations will present their research.

"You don’t really care whether other people are convinced or not...I don’t care. For me personally, it’s helping those people who have had traumatic experiences," Sybilla Irwin said.

Irwin is a researcher and artist.

"They have this image that’s literally burned into their mind. Their sighting might have been 20 years ago...it doesn’t matter. It’s still just as fresh today," she said.

She meets with people from all across the country to sketch out their cryptid sightings.

"You can use words to convey what you saw but when someone builds a sketch for you…that’s what I do," Irwin said. "I recreate what they saw...I don’t quit until they say that’s what exactly what I saw. They can turn that around and show others. It’s finally out of their heads for the first time."

Irwin hopes her research will open people's minds.

"I had so many people say I wish I'd never seen this thing, and I hope to God I never see another one," she said. "There's so many people who treat this...they‘re joking and you know, they’ve got to talk to just three of the people I've gotten to work with to see how deeply they've been affected...it wouldn’t be funny to them."

The conference is from Oct. 6-8. For more information, visit their website: http://www.milehighmysteryconference.com

