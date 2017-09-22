MLB and netting: What teams are doing to stop tragedies

It didn't take a toddler getting hit with a line drive to get Major League Baseball to start thinking about extending netting at major league parks around the country. In fact, the conversation actually started almost two years ago.

While the scene that left players on the field in tears this week made the conversation serious.

Aaron Matas, 9NEWS sports anchor, shared his thoughts about this on Thursday. He wasn't done:

There is no hard rule required expanded netting around major league ballparks. Just a recommendation.

One that came from the MLB commissioner in December of 2015. It recommends clubs extend the netting to reach the end of the dugouts closest to home plate and protect any seat within 70 feet of home plate.

All 30 teams have done it and 10 teams - Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, New York Mets, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Texas and Washington - have gone beyond that.

Some expanding the nets to the far ends of their dugouts - like Target Field in Minneapolis - some have gone even further.

This week, four more teams; the Rockies, Padres, Mariners and Reds say they'll expand their netting further next season.

The Rocks say they're still working out the details of how much.

The MLB also suggests more warnings for fans to be aware of balls flying their way at any moment - and also more information readily available at the ticket booth as to which seats are behind the netting and which are not protected.

The Rockies haven't announced firm details on how they will expand netting at Coors Field because the team says it has many factors to consider: engineering issues, along with height, material type, color and other details still need to get ironed out.

