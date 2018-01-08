Molly Brown Museum's historic stained glass undergoing restoration

DENVER - Maybe you won't even notice the change, but the renovation project that started Monday at the Molly Brown House Museum is a big deal to historians.
The stained glass in the building's staircase will be restored as a part of a larger, $1 million project.
Several people carefully removed the window on Monday morning. It was taken to Watkins Stained Glass Studio in Englewood for a facelift.
Restoration will take four to six weeks.
Molly Brown House Museum, which was built in 1889, is still open during renovations. Other projects include adding windows, roof work, repairs to the front porch, and a basement remodel.
