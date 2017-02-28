AURORA, COLO. - She went through the unthinkable and now an Aurora mother is trying to help her community.

Stephanie Puckett is asking for a favor from Aurora City Council, two months after her 6-year-old son, David, drowned in the Olympic Park pond near Chambers Road and Yale Avenue.

RELATED: Body found in pond ID'd as David Puckett

RELATED: David Puckett case and parent shaming

RELATED: There may be no one to blame for David Puckett's death

RELATED: Sentinel editor says body bag photo shows what's real

Puckett spoke during public comment at Monday night's Aurora City Council meeting and asked council to convert the pond to a splash park for kids.

"Since David's death, we've since seen other children playing in that pond and it's absolutely terrifying to us. Our family knows the pain and heartache, and we don't want any other family to go through that," said Puckett. "Our family and friends and community members are asking that the pond be turned into a children's splash pad."

Her son, David, disappeared on New Year's Eve. An extensive law enforcement search was unsuccessful, until his body was found in the iced over pond on Jan. 3.

"We pass that pond every day, whether it's running errands -- I personally go by it every day on my way to work -- or if it's just going there to ask the 'whys' and 'hows.' Since David's death, people have constantly asked us or said, 'I always wondered why that pond was there. I always thought it was dangerous.' Or 'it didn't look that deep,'" said Puckett.

She even offered to help raise money to make the splash park happen.

"I've asked the staff for the cost and I've yet to find out exactly how much it will cost. There will be a price tag, I'm figuring maybe a half a million dollars. I'm not sure, it may be less," said Aurora City Councilwoman Barb Cleland. "It's an opportunity. That's an area that I think could use a splash park for kids. That fountain really is not used for much of anything."

Cleland has until October to figure out how to fund a splash park, for it to make it into the 2018 budget. City council would have to approve any change regardless.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)