Monks working for 100 hours to create sand mandala at Boulder Public Library

Monks create mandala at Boulder Public Library

Just when you thought Boulder couldn't get any more zen, the Boulder Public Library invited Tibetan monks to create a sand mandala there.

They'll spends more than 100 hours finishing their work. The purpose is to understand humanity, purify the spirit, and spread love, kindness and compassion.

The sand has been blessed by monks, and is actually made of marble stone dyed with 35 different natural colors.

When it's over, the monks will simply brush away every piece of sand to symbolize that this life is not permanent. No matter how powerful, wealthy, good-looking, or even sick you are, there's no escaping reality, Geshe Ehundsho, one of the monks, said.

Photojournalist Tom Cole stopped by the library to watch the monks create this intricate art, and it is a true test of patience. Watch in the video above.

If you'd like to see it in person, you're welcome to visit the library during the weekend. The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival is free. You can find more information on their website.

