More Colorado hospitals opting out of physician-assisted suicide

Two more hospital systems say they will opt out of Colorado's new end of life options law.
Next reported on Monday that Delta County's Memorial Hospital officially announced it will opt out of the program. Now, both SCL Health System and Centura Health will are also opting out of prescribing the lethal medication.
The law does give doctors the right to refuse prescribing that medication, but there's an argument brewing over whether the actual hospital systems can order doctors who work for them not to offer physician-assisted suicide.
SCL Health caregivers will continue to provide other requested end-of-life and palliative care services to patients and families, and they may discuss the range of available treatment options to ensure patients are making informed decisions with respect to their care.
