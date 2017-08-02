Most Colorado Thing: A garden that gets you really, really high

The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is a garden, where you can get really, really high.

This grow operation sits at the top of Mount Evans. More than 300 species of plants and flowers are surviving at 11,500 feet above sea level.

The staff at Denver Botanic Gardens, who run it with the U.S. Forest Service, say the garden on the Mount Goliath peak is the highest cultivated garden in the country.

One horticulturalist, Amy Schnieder, took photojournalist Tom Cole on a tour.

