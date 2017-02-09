Most Colorado Thing: A guy with more talent on one ski than most people have on two

The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is a skier flying down runs at Loveland Ski Area.

Sounds typical, but Allen Tonkin is an adaptive skier.

He used to be a semi-professional sky diver, and he broke his back in a sky diving accident. But before that, he skied and snowboarded for 20 years.

"I'm definitely an adrenaline junkie, a risk taker for sure," Tonkin says.

Now he skis on a monoski, meaning he shreds the gnar on one ski attached to a chair.

Allen teaches adaptive skiing at Keystone and Breckenridge. He took this season off to work on his own skills, and "push is own limits." That's how Next found him, as he twisted, turned, tumbled and tore down the mountain at Loveland.

"It's really one of the most freeing experiences I've ever had. When you're out skiing, you're not disabled anymore. You're just like anyone else. You get to rip around the mountain again," he said.

He's working on his back flips right now.

How many people can even ski down an easy hill without falling? And this guy's doing flips.

Allen also does a lot of white water rafting.

And he is definitely the most Colorado guy we saw today.

