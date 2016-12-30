Most Colorado Thing: A trash can just for playing in the snow

The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today was spotted in Jefferson County.

It was at Meyer Ranch Park, to be exact.

There might not be too much snow to sled on, but that didn't stop kids who were out of school this week.

But no snow plus sledding means you could end up with a broken sled. And that's probably why this trash can is designated for "broken sleds only," and no trash.

Yes, a trash can, just for broken sleds.

And that's the most Colorado thing we saw today.

See something "Colorado" around town? Let us know by email or get our attention with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

Copyright 2016 KUSA