Most Colorado Thing: Bighorn sheep doing bighorn sheep things

DRAKE, COLO. - Bighorn sheep don't mess.

We watched this over and over in the Next office today, and there was no doubt; it's definitely the Most Colorad Thing We Saw Today.

In this video shot by Heath Gooch over the weekend, one of the sheep looks at the other like, 'You wanna go???"

And then - smack - they get after it.

The National Wildlife Federation says the curved horns can weigh up to 30 pounds.

Heather and her husband Nick shot the video in Drake, Colorado, while they were headed down Highway 34.

Heather says there were 10 to 12 bighorn sheep doing bighorn sheep stuff along the highway.

What's the Most Colorado Thing you saw today? Let us know. #HeyNext

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)