Most Colorado Thing: Cyclists get free bike lights in Boulder

BOUDLER, COLO. - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is the city of Boulder handing out free stuff to cyclists.

Boulder law requires bicyclists to put a white light in the front of their bikes, if they're traveling from dusk to dawn. Boulder, like the rest of America, is spending more hours of the day in the dark now because of the end of daylight saving time.

Luckily, the city has teamed up with CU Boulder, Community Cycles and Cyclists 4 Community to offer free bike lights for the fourth annual Lighten Up Boulder campaign.

Organizers are handing out lights and talking about safety. There are three events left at various locations across Boulder:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

Broadway and Euclid Underpass

4 to 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

Goose Creek Path and 30th Street

4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017

Rayback Collective

4 to 6 p.m.

Free lights are also available any time Community Cycles (2805 Wilderness Place #1000) and City of Boulder officers (1101 Arapahoe Ave. 2nd floor).

