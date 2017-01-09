Most Colorado Thing: Endless ski traffic

IDAHO SPRINGS, COLO. - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is a bunch of things. It's actually all of the people who thought they could beat ski traffic on I-70 by following their GPS up and over a mountain near Idaho Springs.

"But Google said it was faster!" we know you're all telling yourselves.

Well, Champ, Google doesn't know that you only have two wheel drive, and that Squaw Pass can be challenging even for vehicles with four-wheel drive.

The Whitacre family lives up there. Robin and Jeremy told Next that they spent much of the weekend pushing cars stuck on their hill. A guy from California even knocked on their door after dark and asked for help after running off the road in front of their house.

The Whitacres say they're happy to help, but asked us to pass along that GPS isn't doesn't know everything.

"I think what's happening is that Google is giving people alternate routes, which is great, however, our roads are really four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive only. It gets really slick, and kind of steep. It's kind of crazy. I think what happened is, we were making breakfast and saw six or seven cars go by, which is like a week of cars, so we went outside, and all of the streets were completely jammed up with cars," Robin said. "If you don't know the area, it looks like a valid route."

Robin says the worst is when people decide that GPS gives them magic powers to drive over County Road 155, which isn't plowed in the winter. She threw out a sign to warn drivers. It says, "Google and Siri are drunk. Go this way."

That, is a good neighbor.

