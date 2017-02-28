Most Colorado Thing: Estes Park elk are all up in this engagement photo shoot

Credit: Sabrina Rontanini

Not even a red sequin dress as bright as the sun could outshine the elk in Estes Park.

Jeena and Josh were headed up to Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend for their engagement photo shoot, along with Sabrina Rontanini, the photographer. They spotted a herd of elk during the drive and stopped to take the pictures right then and there.

Credit: Sabrina Rontanini

The result was magical.

It's also the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

