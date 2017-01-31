Most Colorado Thing: Fat Bike World Championship

(Courtesy: 9NEWS photojournalist Mike Grady)

KUSA - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is courtesy of 9NEWS photojournalist Mike Grady, who just competed in the Fat Bike World Championship.

How often do you seen a herd of bicyclists plow through the snow?

If you didn't know, a fat bike is what it sounds like: a bike with fat tires.





The second annual event happened last weekend in Crested Butte.

Mike didn't win but his story is the absolutely the Most Colorado Thing you'll hear today. Check it out in that video above.

