Most Colorado Thing: Humans throw birthday party for rescue dog at brewery

Rooney, a rescue dog, just turned 1-year-old. His humans, Michelle and David Simutis, hosted the party for him at Bruz Beers in Adams County - so yes, dogs are allowed. (Courtesy: Michelle and David Simutis)

ADAMS COUNTY, COLO. - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today also might be the best thing we saw today.

It was a dog's birthday part birthday at a brewery.

Rooney, a rescue dog, just turned 1-year-old. His humans, Michelle and David Simutis, hosted the party for him at Bruz Beers in Adams County - so yes, dogs are allowed.

Humans were invited, of course, as well 11 of Rooney's furry friends.





There were cupcakes with tennis balls and paw prints on them, and squeaky tennis ball party favors.

By the way, this wasn't the first time Michelle and David hosted a birthday party for a dog. They had a quinceañera for their other dog, Sydney, on her 15th birthday last year. So there's that.

A birthday party - for a rescue dog - at a brewery. THAT'S the most Colorado thing we saw today.

We also went hunting for other Coloradans who have done this. Please, enjoy, and let us know if you're one them too. Get us a picture with #HeyNext.

Sher threw a birthday party for a dog while in Colorado complete with a dog birthday cake. She would pic.twitter.com/VccmhMAUCl — Madison Job (@M_jOb13) November 21, 2015

© 2017 KUSA-TV