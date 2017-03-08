Most Colorado Thing: Humans throw birthday party for rescue dog at brewery

ADAMS COUNTY, COLO. - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today also might be the best thing we saw today.
It was a dog's birthday part birthday at a brewery.
Rooney, a rescue dog, just turned 1-year-old. His humans, Michelle and David Simutis, hosted the party for him at Bruz Beers in Adams County - so yes, dogs are allowed.
Humans were invited, of course, as well 11 of Rooney's furry friends.
There were cupcakes with tennis balls and paw prints on them, and squeaky tennis ball party favors.
A birthday party - for a rescue dog - at a brewery. THAT'S the most Colorado thing we saw today.
We also went hunting for other Coloradans who have done this. Please, enjoy, and let us know if you're one them too. Get us a picture with #HeyNext.
Happy 3rd birthday to this little nugget! She has got to be the best pup in the whole world.
"On this day, a queen was born. Happy birthday to me!" -Millie
Happy Birthday to our best bud @tobydaberner 🐶🎂🎈😘
Willow & I went to Rooney Boy's first birthday party today! So many dogs, squeaky tennis balls, and delicious cupcakes by @jealousbunnycakes 👍🏽 Happy Birthday, Rooney! We had so much fun.
Hey everypawdy! Today's my 2nd birthday, hence why I'm wearing two pawty hats! Time for pupcakes, toys, and celebration! Thank you Chuck and Ollie @chucktaylor_and_ollie for my wonderful presents! If you both were here I'd share my pupcakes with you sweet boys!🎂🎉🎉🎉
Sher threw a birthday party for a dog while in Colorado complete with a dog birthday cake. She would pic.twitter.com/VccmhMAUCl— Madison Job (@M_jOb13) November 21, 2015
