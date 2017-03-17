Most Colorado Thing: Skiers with 2.1 million vertical feet

KUSA - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today was a group of 20 skiers from "Six Pack Sports" in Denver that did a whole bunch of skiing this week.

On Tuesday, a group skied at Keystone from first chair to last - 12 hours straight - and 2.1 million vertical feet.

We asked our resident ski expert, 9NEWS reporter Nelson Garcia, to give us some context. What does that actually mean???

Each of the 20 skiers covered five times more than a pretty good skier can cover during one solid day on the mountain.

The group raised $10,500 for "Big Brothers Big Sisters Sports Buddies Program."

