Most Colorado Thing: Skiing, golfing and the Rockies

Brothers Mike and Bob Kingsley skied in their shorts. (Photo: Anderson, Sarah)

Skiing in shorts, golfing and the Rockies are all incredibly Coloradan. So logically, bringing all three together would make for The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today. And’s what two brothers did last week.

Brothers Mike and Bob Kingsley first hit the skiing slopes Friday morning, decked in shorts (and one had chosen to forgo his shirt.). Then an 18-hole round of golf, followed by catching a Rockies game at Coors Field.

And that trifecta was the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

