Most Colorado Thing: Snowshoeing with your cats

A cat backpack? A cat in a backpack.

It's the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today, thanks to Klare Looney.

She has two cats, Phillip and Phoebe. They all live in Denver, and they also have a cabin in Grant, Colorado, near Bailey.

Klare and her husband can only snowshoe in and out of the cabin during the winter, but they want their cats to come along on the trips, instead of leaving them at home.

So the family got themselves some special backpack cat carriers. Don't worry. They are ventilated. And apparently, the cats actually enjoy being transported on their owners' backs.

"There's a window, a bubble window, that you can see their face through. So they sit there, and it's flat on the bottom, so they have somewhere to sit. So they just sit there and look around, look out, look up. It's so funny," Klare said.

The little backpacks keep them warm on the half-mile trek to the cabin.

And yes, that is the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

