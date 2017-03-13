Most Colorado Thing: String Cheese Incident rocks out in ski boots

TELLURIDE, COLO. - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is Bill Nershi, one of the founding members of the String Cheese Incident, rocking out in ski boots before a crowd at the base of Telluride ski resort.

The Telluride Daily Planet shared the photo and the details.

I can barely waddle up the bar in ski boots, but Bill's a better man than I, and his performance in ski boots is the Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today.

-Kyle

