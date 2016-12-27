Most Colorado Thing: Woman's Jeep odometer matches Colorado's zip codes

Anna Hylton's got a new road game... match the odometor to the Colorado zip code.

KUSA - The Most Colorado Thing We Saw Today is from a woman named Anna, who just upped the idea of driving games.

Anna Hylton and her Jeep just hit 80,000 miles.

Somewhere along the road she realized each roll of her odometer ticked off another Colorado zip code.

"As it started creeping up, I started seeing zip codes on there," said Hylton.

It's become a game she plays.

She tweeted to Next (with hashtag #HeyNext... like a champ), letting us know when she hit 80112 - Centennial.

And 80134 - Parker.

#heyNext: my 🚙 rolled 80K last wk, now every odometer reading is a CO zip code! 😀#80112centennial #80134parker

coming for you #81003pueblo! — ⓐⓝⓝⓐ (@AnnaHylton) December 22, 2016

Coming for you 81003 - Pueblo.

"When it turned to our zip code, I took a picture, because that's what I do, and yeah, I just thought it was cool," Hylton said.

Hylton says she's always had a fascination with numbers. She made sure her wedding anniversary was on a fun date to remember May 5, 1995 - 5-5-95.

Anna may have just knocked the Q license plate game off the road.

