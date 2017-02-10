Mysterious bronzed man appears in Denver street

DENVER - She thought it was a tree branch.

Lorelei was driving through Denver last August when she stopped her car to move a mysterious object from the road. Since the city had just experience a wind storm, she figured it was debris.

Then, she realized it was anything but.

“It’s an overall men’s weightlifting division trophy,” Lorelei told Next.

Indeed, it is.

The inscription on the trophy said it was awarded to the 2000 Overall Champion of the N. P. C. Colorado Aloha Natural Men’s Masters Division.

We’ve since learned N. P. C. stands for National Physique Committee. We called a local promoter who is looking the winner up. As of late Friday, we hadn’t heard back.

Lorelei has been trying to find the trophy’s owner for months, even posting flyers in the area where she found it. She also went door to door in the neighborhood but couldn’t find the owner.

“I don’t know who he belongs to and I don’t know what to do with him,” she said.

If you think you might know the trophy’s owner, get our attention with the hashtag #HeyNext or e-mail next@9news.com.

