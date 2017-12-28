(Photo: Sonia Gutierrez, KUSA)

The number to call if you want a ride is: 303-627-3100.

AURORA - If you're in no shape to drive and can't afford a cab this weekend, we know someone you can call. The Aurora Police Department.

They're offering free rides home to drunk people Friday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The Details

All drivers and passengers must be 21 years old or older and will be searched before getting in the car.

Cops are willing to drive you anywhere within 10 miles of the City of Aurora limits. Just be ready to show them your driver's license. They want to make sure you don't have a warrant out for your arrest.

APD is calling it, "Choose Your Ride" and there's an educational piece to it too.

The Ride

We wanted to give you a little taste of what that ride with the educational piece might feel like. Here we go.

Your ride would start with a little greeting. "I just want to thank you for choosing the Choose Your Ride, I appreciate you giving us a call" from an officer like Kenneth Forrest.

"Would you be willing to let me demonstrate how we would run someone through some voluntary roadside maneuvers?"

How do you say no to a cop who's down to give you a ride when no one else was? You don't.

So get ready because the turn up is just beginning. It starts with an eye check outside the patrol car...outside the bar you're getting picked up from.

You'll do a series of 9 heel-toe steps. Lift a foot of your choice off the ground and count, "one-thousand-one, one-thousand-two" counted Forrest as he demonstrated the maneuver.

If you thought the lesson was over after that, you're in for a treat. Now you get to talk about the ramifications of a DUI as you're sitting in the back of a cop car on your ride home.

"That's going to be awkward," said a random guy on the street, David Benavides. If he's downtown and doesn't have a few extra bucks to pay an Uber, he said will consider it, even if it means the never-ending lesson from an officer like Kenneth Forrest.

Oh and if in that moment of reflection, Benavides decides he wants to become a cop, Kenneth is also recruiting.

"If you're interested in joining us we do have a website" said Kenneth as he was wrapping up the demonstration to 9NEWS.

