New avalanche beacon training park in Rocky Mountain National Park

Avalanche Beacon Training Park in Hidden Valley. Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK, KUSA - Knowing how to use an avalanche beacon is a skill that could save someone's life, so you really don't want to be rusty.

The rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park would rather you know what you're doing too.

A lot of people use the back country at RMNP, so they created a training area to help make sure people using the back country are prepared. The park has a control pad where people can setup their beacons.

"They can go up there they can flip on a switch and turn on one to eight different transceivers in order to practice those skills in recovery and finding those people who are buried," said Mike Lukens, a climbing ranger with RMNP.

The park is meant for people who already own, and know how to use, avalanche beacons. There are no rangers there. It's not a place for beginners to learn.

"We don't give any instruction its really - we want people that already have that base line, but it provides them with the opportunity to continue to practice those skills because over time we become rusty," said Lukens.

The park is open 24-7 for back country enthusiasts to refine their skills.

"You really want to be dialed and top notch, especially when you're in the back country and someone gets buried - you're not going to have to think about what you're doing you can kind of just go into autopilot and start going through the steps that you practice. By using the beacon park it really allows those people to become proficient in using their beacon in a burial scenario. So if you're partner, or multiple partners, get buried in an avalanche - hopefully you're going to be more proficient and quick. Time is of the essence when someone gets buried in an avalanche. You have somewhere within the first 15 minutes to get someone out of the snowpack," Lukens said.

The park will remain open while there is enough snow on the ground for the training.

