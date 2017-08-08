New laws in Colorado include right to rescue kids, dogs from hot car

Wednesday, a ton of laws change in Colorado, which is good news if you're a dog in a hot car, or someone who got busted for weed back when you could still get busted for weed, or an employee who wants to blab about how much money you make without breaking

KUSA 8:51 PM. MDT August 08, 2017

