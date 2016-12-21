New report has good and bad news on teen pot use in Colorado

A cannabis plant (Photo: Christopher Furlong, Getty Images)

DENVER - Depending on how you slice it, this year's federal report on teen marijuana use has good news or bad news about Colorado.

We’ll start with what the pro-marijuana folks want us to tell you.

The number of teens who used pot in the past month dropped in this latest report from a little more than 12.5 percent to 11.1 percent.



But the number is still slightly higher than it was in 2012—the year Colorado voted to legalize recreational marijuana.

Now comes the part the marijuana advocates are less interested in promoting.

Colorado's stat ranks number one in the nation-- the highest level of teen pot use. We’re sitting well above the national average of 7.2 percent.

Colorado was also number one the year before, but it's not a drastic shift from before legalization. We ranked fourth in 2012.

The state had a bit of a teen pot problem for a long time, though. Go back a decade before legalization in 2002, and we ranked ninth in the country, with just under ten percent.

The pro-pot folks aren't wrong, the numbers haven't gotten way worse since legalization.

But they haven't gotten better, either.



Colorado also has the highest rate of young adults using pot. Almost a third of 18 to 25-year-olds said they used pot in the past month.

And for comparison, the rate of teen alcohol use was about a percentage point higher than pot use.

For young adults, it's booze by a landslide. Two thirds say they've had a drink in the past month.

Copyright 2016 KUSA