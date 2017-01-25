New ride-sharing app 'Wanderlift' takes you to the mountains

DENVER - A group of kids at the University of Denver has come up with a new ride-sharing app.

Yeah, it seems like there's always a new transportation app, but this one takes you to the slopes.

Wanderlift was made by Meredith Gee and Sam Schooler, who wanted to get to the mountains during their first year of college, but they didn't have a car to get there.

Their app works like this:

Someone plans a trip to Breckenridge, for example, and they have a few extra seats in the vehicle. That driver posts the available seats on the app for $20. The passenger transfers the 20 bucks to the driver and they're on their way.

A passenger can also put up a request for a ride.

"It's a problem for a lot of students without vehicles to get anywhere that you can't Uber or Lyft in the city," said Gee. "So we looked into it and realized it's a bigger problem than just students wanting to get up to the mountains."

Rides are available now near DU, CU Boulder and downtown Denver.

Wanderlift will run background checks with drivers and check their credit card histories, but it's ultimately up to each rider to decide whether or not they're comfortable enough with the driver, much like any ride-sharing app.

