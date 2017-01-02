New Year's resolutions from kids

LAKEWOOD, COLO. - Asking adults their New Year’s resolutions is so predictable. Most will answer with needing to go to the gym more, or eating better. Admirable goals, but we decided to head to the ice rink at Belmar in Lakewood to see what kids are hoping for in 2017.

Aileen Calzada, 9, had some simple goals. She said she’d like to be a better ice skater. She’d also like to become a better math student.

“Sometimes when I’m doing subtraction, I accidentally add,” Calzada said.

“Less homework, I’d like more sports, and for my sister to be a bit nicer,” said Lia Villa, who was visiting from Italy. “I wish my teacher would take a few days off—she never misses school.”

Mason Hunter, 12, and his cousin Frannie Hebbard, 9, are ready to get off the couch.

“We want to get outside more,” Hebbard said.

“Because right now in the winter, we’re just kind of sitting on the couch playing Xbox and all of that stuff,” Hunter added. “I think it would be better to get outside a little bit more.”

Frannie’s sister Sarah is an actress, an said she’d like to go to more auditions this year, but at 14, doesn’t have a ton to complain about.

“I have life pretty good,” Sarah Hebbard said.

Lola Hunter, 10, can only old her breath underwater for 30 seconds. She said that’s not good enough.

“My goal is in swimming class, my goal is to hold my breath for longer,” Lola said.

Jackson Davis ia also 10. Jackson just wants to keep his room clean in 2017. His brother Jameson had a bit more serious of a resolution.

“I kinda want to be more positive than I was last year—not get as mad about simple things,” Jameson Davis, 14, said.

And one goal we should all agree on. Even if 2016 was great—the next year can be even greater, said 10-year-old Wyatt Hobson.

“I want to have even more fun this year,” Hobson said. “That’s pretty much it—that’s my New Year’s resolution.”

