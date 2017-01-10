Next and RTD's spokesman meet face-to-face to talk A-line

If federal regulators don't allow RTD an extended waiver for the A-Line to operate, the train to the plane could be forced to shut down.

Next sat down today with RTD Spokesman Nate Currey, and we began with a familiar question: is the A-line working?

The answer was yes, until a hiccup that happened just 20 minutes after our interview.

Anyway, we also chatted about whether anyone's been fired at RTD for the problems, and if he thinks the feds really will shut down the A-line. They're hopeful, but there's a chance.

Currey says employees over at RTD are just as disappointed as the public, but this new technology is salvageable.

A portion of our interview has been posted above. Below, the full thing.

