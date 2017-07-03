Next, Previously: Last week in review (6/26/17-6/30/17)

KUSA
Erin Powell, KUSA 1:10 PM. MDT July 03, 2017

Next, Previously is a our series highlighting a handful of our biggest stories from the week. It's like Next, but previously. 

This week's stories:

Police say drunk Florida man stole Coloradan's boat, ran it onto beach:
http://on9news.tv/2tvi8YX

Update from RTD: G line's still not open:
http://on9news.tv/2st1x3W

You wake up one day and see police used your company name to name a massive Colorado pot bust:
http://on9news.tv/2tvNL4L

Working with Adele Arakawa is a lot like traveling through Denver's airport:
http://on9news.tv/2sr5JG0

Activist says the way she was arrested at Gardner's office proves protests work:
http://on9news.tv/2utOmB7

Next Question: Why is Colorado giving voter information to Trump's voter fraud commission? The law:
http://on9news.tv/2takDxM

