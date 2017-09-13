Next Question: Are students legally required to say the Pledge of Allegiance in schools?

Courtesy: Getty Images

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Our Next Question comes from a mom who said her children's schools do not recite the Pledge of Allegiance in class. Sylvia wrote, "I am fairly certain that it is the law."

You're right, Sylvia.

In Colorado, public elementary and secondary schools are required to "provide an opportunity each school day for willing students to recite the pledge of allegiance."

The state statue also allows students to exempt themselves from reciting the pledge if they desire to do so.

