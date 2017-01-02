Next Question: Are the bees on top of Brown Palace still there?

(SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER - What about the bees?

That's our Next Question from viewer Joni McQuain. She asks, "Are the honey bees on top of the Brown Palace's roof still there? My understanding is the Brown uses some of the honey in their meals and sells some."

We got the answer for you Joni. Yes, the bees are still there, but they are coming off a rough year.

They only produced 100 pounds of honey in 2016. They usually make about 150 pounds.

The honey is used in shampoo, conditioner, and chap sticks that are given to the guests. Sometimes it's used in spa treatments and in the kitchen, but the hotel sells it from time to time.

The hotel plans to keep bees on the roof and just hope they are a bit more productive this year.

Joni's question got us thinking about how the bees on top of Union Station are doing. They were placed on the roof last fall.

Turns out, those bees had a rough year too. They contracted a disease that led to a big decline in the bee population.

The beekeeper told us she doesn't expect them to make it through the winter. Union Station is considering repopulating its bee hives this spring.

