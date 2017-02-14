Next Question: Can drivers in Denver be pulled over for expired temporary tags?

Our Next Question comes from Next viewer Moses, who writes,

"Hi Next, Ever since Colorado changed their Temporary License plates and made them more visible and easier to read, I've noticed an increasing number of these temporary plates that are expired. Maybe it's not any different than before the update and they're just more visible now, but are the police doing anything about this? Shouldn't a vehicle automatically get pulled over for expired tags? Thanks, Moses"

First of all, there are no grace periods for expired temp plates, so if you have them, you should get that figured out (and if you get a Q on your plate, be sure to tell us, as always).

We asked Denver Police for a little more information, too. Yes, they are definitely allowed to pull over drivers for expired temporary plates. Parking Enforcement can hand out tickets for expired plates, too, if they're parked on public streets.

Moses also wanted to know if people can report expired temporary plates. Yes, he can. Just call the city's non-emergency line, 311, to report it in Denver.

