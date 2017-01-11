Next Question: Can I still get Blue Parrot sauce in stores?

Blue Parrot pasta sauce

This Next Question is a saucy one.

That's a pun.

And a terrible one.

Because Scott Ryplewski and Hannah Bruner and others of you who wrote to Next this week have a serious question. With Louisville's iconic Blue Parrot restaurant closing after nearly a century in business, what happens to the Blue Parrot pasta sauce that's sold at grocery stores?

The owner of the Blue Parrot says to fear not, all you lovers of the sauce. It's the 98-year-old restaurant's recipe but it's made by an outside manufacturer that has a rights to selling the sauce.

It should continue to be sold in grocery stores after the restaurant closes its doors on January 22.

