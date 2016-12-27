Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

KUSA - A mail mishap is at the center of one viewer's Next Question:

Frances Ciliberti asked, "Can you reuse USPS priority mail envelopes? I recycled a used USPS priority mail envelope ... after carefully blacking out all references to "priority," etc., to mail an item to a friend in Aurora. The USPS then charged the recipient for the envelope ... what's going on?"

We asked the United States Postal Service and learned Priority envelopes must be used for priority shipping.

You are not allowed to black out and reuse the envelopes for regular mail.

However, you can reuse the priority envelopes for priority shipping.

USPS estimates 750 million pieces of mail will have been delivered between Thanksgiving and the new year, and to keep everything running smoothly, they have to keep everything uniform.

